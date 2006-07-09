Invitrogen licenses Geron IP

Invitrogen says that it has licensed from fellow USA-based Geron intellectual property related to the growth of human embryonic stem cells (hESCs).
The agreement provides Invitrogen with a non-exclusive license under Geron's patents to develop, manufacture and sell media, additives and reagents for use by hESC researchers subject to certain commercial use restrictions. In addition, the deal enables Invitrogen to provide research-use-only sub-licenses for the products to its customers. Geron will receive license payments and royalties on products developed under the agreement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
