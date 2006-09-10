Invitrogen to buy Sentigen for $25.9M

Invitrogen Corp, a USA-based provider of services that support life science research, has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with New Jersey-based Sentigen in a cash transaction at a price of $3.37 per share, or $25.9 million, for all shares currently issued and outstanding.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year, was well received by the market. On the day it was announced, September 1, Invitrogen shares rose 2.4% to $62.28. Sentigen, which said that the sum agreed represents a 30% premium on its 30-day average closing price, saw its shares jump 20% to $3.30. The firm says that its proprietary Tango Assay System and division-arrested Assay Ready Cells will bolster Invitrogen's leading position in assay development by providing a novel approach to screen G-protein coupled receptors and other key drug target classes, as well as providing a methodology to convert live cell assays into ready-to-use consumable products.
Sentigen has two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Cell & Molecular Technologies provides contract drug discovery R&D services in the areas of molecular and cell biology, gene expression, protein biochemistry, bio-processing, high-throughput screening support, mouse genetics and cell-based GPCR selectivity profiling, while Sentigen Biosciences develops and sells novel bioassays.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze