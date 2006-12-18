Inyx to produce Glucose RapidSpray for Generex

Generex Biotechnology Corp, which focuses on treating metabolic diseases via drug delivery through the inner lining of the mouth, has signed a letter of intent for fellow USA-based specialty drugmaker Inyx to serve as the exclusive manufacturer of its proprietary Glucose RapidSpray, its new confectionery glucose oral-spray product.
The three-year agreement, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2007, includes technical transfer, commercial manufacturing, packaging and supply. Inyx will be the sole producer of Glucose RapidSpray for Generex in worldwide markets, with the exceptions of Canada and the Republic of Ecuador.
Glucose RapidSpray is an innovative alternative for people who require or want additional glucose in their diet. It delivers a fat-free, low-calorie glucose formulation that was developed using Generex' proprietary buccal drug-delivery technologies. The formulation is delivered via spray to the inner lining of the mouth, with no lung deposition.
