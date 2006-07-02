Inyx unit to make anti-anxiolytic for UK firm

New York, USA-headquartered Inyx, a specialty company focused on niche drug delivery technologies and products, says that its wholly-owned UK subsidiary, Ashton Pharmaceuticals, has been selected by an unnamed British drugmaker to manufacture a new anti-anxiety drug for the market in the UK.
Ashton initially provided process development services to enable production scale up to commercial batch sizes on the new anti-anxiolytic and will now manufacture and package the entire production of this tablet product.
Inyx acquired Ashton last August, which expanded the group's expertise into solid-dose as well as injectable pharmaceuticals and enhanced its capabilities in dry powder inhalers. The company has another UK subsidiary, Inyx Pharma, which specializes in metered-dose inhalers and nasal and oral sprays, hydrocarbon foam formulations and sterile saline solutions.
