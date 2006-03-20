IP attacks by Brazil and India: call for US action

The Washington DC, pressure-group USA For Innovation has called for the US Trade Representative to counter what it describes as "attacks by Brazil and India on intellec-tual property rights," on the grounds that the practices authorized in both countries "severely damage the eco-nomic welfare and security of the USA." The demand comes in the form of an open letter to Rob Portman, the US ambassador to the World Trade Organization.

USA For Innovation claims that the Brazilian govern-ment is pushing the concept of "biopiracy" to justify changes in the United Nations' Convention on Biological Diversity. The group recently commissioned a research paper, by USA-based economists Robert Shapiro and Kevin Hassett, which found that the value of US intellec-tual property, including patents, ranged between $5,000.0 billion to $5,500.0 billion.

"Get tough with India and Brazil," USTR told