IP-K selects ActivityBase as data management solution

UK-based data management and integration firm IDBS says that the Institute Pasteur Korea, a joint research organization funded by the Korean government and France's Institut Pasteur, has chosen to use its ActivityBase software in its screening operations.

The Guildford-headquartered company said that IP-K would use the technology to collect biological and chemical data from its drug discovery and assay development operations, adding that the researchers at the South Korean firm had chosen the platform based on prior experience of the system.