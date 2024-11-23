IPO For Warner Chilcott

Warner Chillcott, which is based in Dublin, Ireland and Rockway, NewJersey, USA, has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of 3 million American Depositary Shares, plus 450,000 ADSs to cover overallotments.
The stock is expected to come to market at $16-$18 per share. Proceeds will be used to acquire and promote additional products, for R&D and for working capital and other general purposes.
Furthermore, Barr Laboratories of the USA is to make a $5 million investment in WC through the purchase of 250,000 of its shares.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze