IPO For Warner Chilcott

Warner Chillcott, which is based in Dublin, Ireland and Rockway, NewJersey, USA, has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of 3 million American Depositary Shares, plus 450,000 ADSs to cover overallotments.

The stock is expected to come to market at $16-$18 per share. Proceeds will be used to acquire and promote additional products, for R&D and for working capital and other general purposes.

Furthermore, Barr Laboratories of the USA is to make a $5 million investment in WC through the purchase of 250,000 of its shares.