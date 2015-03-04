Ipsen appoints Dominique Laymand as senior vice president, chief ethics and compliance officer

French drug maker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has appointed Dominique Laymand as senior vice president, chief ethics and compliance officer for the group.
She joins from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) where she was vice president compliance and ethics, and where she worked from 2004 and set up and managed the compliance and ethics program for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia. Ms Laymand is the President of ETHICS, an association that gathers international Ethics and Compliance experts in the Healthcare sector. She is also President of the Compliance Committee of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and at the French Pharmaceutical Industry Association (Leem).
Marc de Garidel, chairman and chief executive of Ipsen, said: "We are very happy to welcome Dominique Laymand within our company. I am sure that her recognized expertise in ethics and compliance and international experience will bring additional strengths for the Ipsen Group.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze