Ipsen appoints Dominique Laymand as senior vice president, chief ethics and compliance officer

4 March 2015
French drug maker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has appointed Dominique Laymand as senior vice president, chief ethics and compliance officer for the group.

She joins from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) where she was vice president compliance and ethics, and where she worked from 2004 and set up and managed the compliance and ethics program for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia. Ms Laymand is the President of ETHICS, an association that gathers international Ethics and Compliance experts in the Healthcare sector. She is also President of the Compliance Committee of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and at the French Pharmaceutical Industry Association (Leem).

Marc de Garidel, chairman and chief executive of Ipsen, said: "We are very happy to welcome Dominique Laymand within our company. I am sure that her recognized expertise in ethics and compliance and international experience will bring additional strengths for the Ipsen Group.”

