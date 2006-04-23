Ipsen extends deadline for Medicis deal

French company Ipsen says that it has decided, jointly with USA-based Medicis, to extend to July 15 the deadline for entering into an agreement relating to the exclusive distribution and development rights of its botulinum toxin A product for the esthetic market in Europe and subsequently in other territories. This deadline was initially set for 15 April 2006.

As previously announced on March 20, Ipsen and Medicis entered into an agreement granting the latter rights to develop, distribute and commercialize Ipsen's product in the USA, Canada and Japan for esthetic use by physicians. The product is commonly referred to as Reloxin in the US esthetic market and Dysport for medical and esthetic markets outside the USA.