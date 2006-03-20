Ipsen licenses Reloxin to Medicis

French drugmaker Ipsen has entered an agreement granting grant the USA's Medicis rights to develop, distribute and commercialize its botulinum toxin product in the USA, Canada and Japan for esthetic use by physicians, subject only to the closing of Allergan's tender offer for shares of Inamed Corp.

The product, which is commonly referred to as Reloxin in the US market and Dysport elsewhere, is not currently approved for use in the USA. Ipsen noted that it will recover its rights to Reloxin at the time of the closing of the Allergan tender offer.