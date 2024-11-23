Iran Plans National Drugs Organization

Iran's Minister of Health, Mohammad Farhadi, says his Ministry islooking to establish a national organization to oversee the production of pharmaceuticals in Iran, reports the IRNA news agency.
The new body will have the task of developing Iran's drug industry, and addressing issues related to infant nutrition, health food production, food hygiene and environmental health. Iran will increase production of drug raw materials substantially so that imports of these products will fall to a quarter of current levels, he said.
The Minister said Iran allocated $1 billion for drugs and medicines imports in the last Iranian year (March 21, 1996-March 20, 1997). However, because of higher domestic drug production, the amount allocated for drug imports in the current Iranian year (March 21, 1997-March 20, 1998) has gone down to just $400 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze