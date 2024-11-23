Iranian drug price Intervention forecast

Medicines in Iran have been put into the category of Priority-1 consumer goods, which is likely to lead to the state intervening in the control of prices with the aim of combatting inflation, reports the IRNA news agency.
Iran's Health Minister, Ali Reza Marandi, has announced the allocation of $420 million in foreign currency for the purchase medicines, together with dried milk and specialist equipment. he said 93% of the medicines used in Iran are produced domestically, and that Iran is one of the world's leading consumers of medicines.
Under a bill passed by the Majlis (parliament), the budget for Iranian hospitals and medical services is being made available to the health Ministry, and specialist services provided by the hospitals and services will become another source of income for them.
