Iraqi Health System Close To Collapse, Says WHO's DG

According to World Health Organization Director General HiroshiNakajima, the state of the health service in Iraq is "near breakdown" and is "reeling under the pressure of being deprived of medicine, other basic supplies and spare parts."

Dr Nakajima's statement followed a four-day visit to Iraq, along with WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean office Hussein Gezairy. They found that erratic electrical current was a major cause of breakdowns in the cold chain, which is vital in the expanded immunization program and the eradication of polio. And diseases that were virtually under control are re-emerging in Iraq.

Government drug warehouses and pharmacies were found to have few stocks of medicines and medical supplies. In a large suburb of the capital, Baghdad, Dr Nakajima said he saw queues of patients waiting to receive medicines. Stocks of drugs received for the month of February represented 30% of the normal needs of patients attending this facility.