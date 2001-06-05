Friday 22 November 2024

Ireland's Alltracel seeks AIM listing

5 June 2001

Alltracel, the Irish biopharmaceutical company, says it intends to listits shares on London's Alternative Investment Market and is looking to raise some 1.5-2.5 million euros ($1.3-$2.1 million), net of expenses. Market capitalization of the firm, at these prices, will be 50-60 million euros and the shares are expected to commence trading at the end of this month.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Dublin, Alltracel specializes in the control and manipulation of polysaccharides for drug delivery, as well as cancer and cholesterol treatments. The firm has R&D facilities in Tisnov in the Czech Republic and funds research programs at Trinity College Dublin, UCD and the Academy of Sciences at the University of Prague.

Alltracel's core technology is its Micro-Dispersed Oxidized Cellulose Platform, and, to date, the main focus of the business has been on the wound-care division, though now, it is looking to its drug delivery and tumor treatment businesses.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze