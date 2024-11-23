Saturday 23 November 2024

Irinotecan - Another Drug Scandal For Japan?

2 July 1997

Japan has been bedevilled by a series of scandals involving drugs, thepharmaceutical industry and the regulatory authorities, such as the most recent HIV-tainted blood issue. Now there is another in the form of a much-used anticancer drug which has been tied to a significant number of deaths in Japan.

The drug in question is irinotecan, marketed in Japan by both Daiichi Pharmaceutical (as Topotecan) and Yakult Honsha (as Campto). At least 39, and maybe as many as 94, people have died as a result of alleged side effects associated with the product. It was launched in Japan in April 1994, and 20 people are said to have died even during the time that clinical testing was taking place.

Although the Ministry of Health and Welfare revealed data on a number of irinotecan-related deaths that occurred about the time Japanese marketing began, it did not disclose that these were the result of patients being treated with the drug. The Aichi Cancer Center - which had said the deaths were disclosed by the drug's makers, failed to get the MHW to release this information.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze