Irish Industry/Govt Consumer Drug Info

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association has published the first in what is to be a series of health care information leaflets for consumers.

The leaflet, published in association with the Department of Health and which includes a medication record, is entitled Knowledge is the Best Medicine: things you should know about the medicines you take. The IPHA says its aim is to encourage people to take a more active and controlling role in relation to the medicines they take. The booklet is available from general practitioners and pharmacies.