Is Hoechst In Talks To Acquire Marion Merrell Dow?

Speculation was once again running high last week that German chemical and pharmaceutical group Hoechst is in the process of clinching a deal to acquire US pharmaceutical company Marion Merrell Dow.

On October 4, Marion Merrell Dow shares were late opening for trading as speculation peaked about a tie-up with the German company. A spokesperson at MMD told the Marketletter that there had been a "rash of buyers" that morning, but refused to make any further comment about the future of the company.

Hoechst too is maintaining its silence about what it is actually doing to expand in the USA (see also page 3). A spokesperson in Germany said: "we are looking to find some alternative to improve our market position in the USA."