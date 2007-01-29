Is Indian health care a model for the rest of Asia? asks Liberty Institute director

Many of India's Asian neighbors have looked on with envy as the country has, in recent years, undergone unprecedented economic growth and developed new and internationally competitive industrial sectors. But it is just not India's famous IT sector that regional neighbors are seeking to copy - India's health care system is also seen as a progressive model worthy of emulation, says Barun Mitra, director of the independent, Delhi-based think-tank the Liberty Institute, in a review published by UK partner the Campaign for Fighting Disease.
This is a bit strange, because most Indian commentators are united in the belief that this is the area that needs the most reform. Life expectancy hovers around 64 years, infant mortality rates persist at 60 for every 1, 000 live births, and the maternal mortality rate remains at 400-500 for every 100,000 deliveries.
Based on policy of delivering cheap drugs
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze