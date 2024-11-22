Is There Some One Eyeing Alza?

Takeover strategists in the USA are reported by Business Week to be convinced that a major pharmaceutical company is interested in acquiring US drug delivery specialist Alza, and these strategists are busy buying Alza shares ahead of an offer.
However, Merrill Lynch's Richard Vietor points out that Alza's strength lies in its independent marketing alliances, which it would be in danger of losing if it linked up with a rival. BW suggests an offer in the region of $35 per share might be forthcoming, while Alza's current share price is only in the low $20s ($23.75 on March 6; see pages 8-9).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze