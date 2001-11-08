ISIS 3521 news

Isis Pharmaceuticals says that, after more than 15 months' medianclinical follow-up, its anti-cancer antisense compound ISIS 3521 continues to show promising survival, time to tumor progression and tumor response results in people with non-small cell lung cancer. This was shown in updated results from a Phase I/II study of the compound in combination with the standard chemotherapy agents carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with stage 3b and 4 NSCLC. ISIS 3521 has been licensed exclusively to Eli Lilly, which is co-developing the drug.