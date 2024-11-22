ISIS 5320 Inhibits HIV In Vivo

Preclinical data presented at the 2nd National Conference on Human Retro-viruses and Related Infections (see also page 21) shows that ISIS 5320 inhibits HIV replication in the SCID-Hu mouse model of HIV infection, which was developed by Systemix of the USA. In this model, daily subcutaneous injections of Isis' antisense drug produced a statistically significant reduction in viral p24 antigen compared to untreated mice.

SCID-Hu mice are immunodeficient animals that are transplanted with human fetal liver and thymus tissue. HIV-1 is injected into the human graft, and effects of antiviral drugs on HIV can be determined. ISIS 5320 is an oligonucleotide which binds to the V3 loop of gp120. Previous experiments (published in AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses in November 1994) have shown that ISIS 5320 can inhibit both cell-cell and virus-cell transmission in a variety of different human cell lines.