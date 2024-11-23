Isis Begins Ph I With ISIS 2503

Clinical TrialsRound-Up
- Isis Pharmaceuticals is beginning a Phase I clinical trial of ISIS 2503, an antisense inhibitor of Ha-ras gene expression, in the treatment of solid tumors. The trial will enroll up to 30 patients with solid tumors and is expected to be completed in the second half of 1998. The company has two other anticancer agents in clinical trials, ISIS 3521/CGP64128A, an inhibitor of protein kinase C-alpha gene expression in Phase II trials, and ISIS 5132/ CGP69846A, an inhibitor of C-raf kinase gene expression, which is expected to enter Phase II trials in fourth-quarter 1997.
