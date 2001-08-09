Isis' Genetrove launches human gene function database

Isis Pharmaceuticals says that its GeneTrove division has introduced theantisense technology-based Human Gene Function Database, which it claims is the first of its type to contain information on the selective inhibition of 10,000 human genes.

The company added that "the breadth of GeneTrove's information-rich database will enable industry partners to efficiently identify which genes are critical in human disease and represent attractive drug targets." It goes on to say that, by providing "the most comprehensive biological view of the human genome to date," the firm's partners can rapidly prioritize genomic information to identify and discover new targets.

GeneTrove will preview the database during the upcoming IBC Drug Discovery Technology 2001 conference in Boston, USA, which runs August 13-17.