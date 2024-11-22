Isis, HGS Form Partnership For Antisense R&D

Isis Pharmaceuticals and Human Genome Sciences are to form a partnership in the research and development of new antisense agents. The collaboration will utilize HGS' position in gene discovery and Isis' antisense expertise to create new agents targeting novel gene targets.
As part of the agreement, Isis and HGS intend to involve other established pharmaceutical companies in the collaboration in order to provide funding for the research programs. HGS and Isis will manage and share equally in the proceeds from any third-party collaboration. The companies have not yet disclosed any of the therapeutic areas on which they will be working. HGS and Isis will work together on early-stage product development, with partners taking responsibility for later stages.
US Oligonucleoside Patent Awarded Meantime, Isis has been issued a US patent covering backbone-modified oligonucleotide analogs (oligonucleosides) in which the phosphodiester linkage of naturally-occurring oligonucleotides is replaced with non-phosphate linkages. This renders the compounds more stable and can drastically alter their properties; these so-called third-generation agents may have increased potency and altered pharmacokinetics, and have enhanced potential for large-scale, cost-effective manufacture.
