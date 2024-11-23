Isis Pharmaceuticals' Phase I Cancer Drugs

- Isis Pharmaceuticals says that Phase I clinical trials of two of itsanticancer compounds, ISIS 5332 and ISIS 3521, are nearing completion and seem to show safety and preliminary evidence of response in some patients. Plans are underway to begin Phase II trials for the compounds in second-half 1997 in a range of tumors. The company also plans to begin Phase I trials for a third antitumor compound, ISIS 2503, in mid-year, and hopes to complete Phase II trials of ISIS 2922 (fomivirsen), for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis, later this year.