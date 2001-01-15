ISO certifications for Kimia Farma

Indonesian state-owned pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma has receivedISO 9001, ISO 9002 and ISO 14001 certificates for its production units in Central and East Java. The company's president director, Mr Darodjatun, said that the ISO 9001 was certified for the company's manufacturing unit in Semarang, Central Java, while ISO 9002 and ISO 14001 were granted for the production facility in Watudakon, East Java.
Kimia Farma, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in this country, has another six factories in Indonesia. These are located in Jakarta, Bandung, West Java and Tanjung Morawa, North Sumatra, in addition to the three production units in Central and East Java. It also produces medical raw materials and chemicals.
