Isolex Stem-Cell Separator Approved In Europe

Baxter Healthcare Corporation has received European regulatory approval for its Isolex 300 Magnetic Cell Separator system for stem-cell purification. The infusion of purified stem-cells is performed after high-dose chemotherapy to reduce the risk of cancer relapse and reduce side effects.
Baxter said that it is the first medical system awarded the CE mark of conformity, which allows marketing of the product in all countries in the European Union. The company noted that there were around 10,000 high-dose chemotherapy treatments in Europe during 1994, and this number is expected to increase.
