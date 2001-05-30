Isotechnika gets go-ahead for trials in RA, psoriasis

Following approvals in the USA and Canada earlier this month for thestart of Phase II trials of Isotechnika's immunosuppressive drug ISA(TX)247 in the treatment of renal transplant rejection, the company has also been cleared to begin Phase II clinical trials of the drug in Canada for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Studies have shown that this drug does not have the serious side effects that are associated with cyclosporine, the most commonly-used transplant rejection treatment, the market for which is approximately $6 billion.