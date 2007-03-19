Isotechnika requests name for ISA247

Canadian drugmaker Isotechnika has received approval from US Adopted Name (USAN) agency to name its lead immunosuppressive drug, ISA247, voclosporin, which is now being reviewed by the International Nonproprietary Name expert committee. The INN is scheduled to publish the proposed list of approved names sometime in the middle of the year.
Official notification from the INN would allow Isotechnika to use the name voclosporin in labeling, publications and on drug information. The name will serve to identify the active pharmaceutical substance during the drug's life-time worldwide.
ISA247 (voclosporin) is a calcineurin inhibitor, currently being investigated in a Phase III European/Canadian trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis and a Phase IIb North American trial for the prevention of organ rejection in kidney transplant patients and as a treatment for uveitis in three separate pivotal Phase II/III trials, Isotechnika noted.
