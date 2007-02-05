IsoTis starts trading on Nasdaq

IsoTis Inc, the orthobiologics company which is listed on the Swiss SWX Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, says that its stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 26 (Marketletters passim). The company's ticker symbol is ISOT. The listing follows the successful completion of the first acceptance period of an exchange offer through which it acquired 75% of the shares in IsoTis SA. With all conditions in the offer memorandum fulfiled, IsoTis Inc declared the offer unconditional on January 25.
Pieter Wolters, chief executive of IsoTis said: "with over 90% of our employees and over 75% of our revenues in the USA, we believe a Nasdaq listing alongside our peers provides a natural market for our shares."
IsoTis expects to fully consummate the exchange offer in the course of February, and intends to delist from Euronext Amsterdam, SWX Swiss Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange as soon as possible, this fulfiling its aim to become a US company with a single listing.
