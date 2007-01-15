IsoTis to make Nasdaq public offer

Further to the offer memoranda of December 2006, in which IsoTis Inc announced its exchange offer for the outstanding shares of Swiss parent IsoTis SA and indicated that it may issue additional shares in a capital raising transaction following the exchange offer, the US unit says that it intends to raise between $30.0-$40.0 million by offering newly-issued Nasdaq listed shares of its common stock to the public in an underwritten public offering.
IsoTis Inc intends to offer the shares after it becomes a Nasdaq-listed company and after it consummates the exchange offer for the outstanding shares of IsoTis SA. If the conditions to the exchange offer are met, IsoTis Inc expects to be listed on the Nasdaq on January 26 and to consummate the exchange offer in February.
Assuming the offering proceeds, the firm intends to use the net proceeds to support sales, marketing and general administrative activities; clinical research and product development activities and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze