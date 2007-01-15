Friday 22 November 2024

IsoTis to make Nasdaq public offer

15 January 2007

Further to the offer memoranda of December 2006, in which IsoTis Inc announced its exchange offer for the outstanding shares of Swiss parent IsoTis SA and indicated that it may issue additional shares in a capital raising transaction following the exchange offer, the US unit says that it intends to raise between $30.0-$40.0 million by offering newly-issued Nasdaq listed shares of its common stock to the public in an underwritten public offering.

IsoTis Inc intends to offer the shares after it becomes a Nasdaq-listed company and after it consummates the exchange offer for the outstanding shares of IsoTis SA. If the conditions to the exchange offer are met, IsoTis Inc expects to be listed on the Nasdaq on January 26 and to consummate the exchange offer in February.

Assuming the offering proceeds, the firm intends to use the net proceeds to support sales, marketing and general administrative activities; clinical research and product development activities and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze