Saturday 23 November 2024

Israel Chemical Posts Losses For First Time

28 April 1996

For the first time in its history, Israel Chemicals Ltd has reported a loss. The firm posted a net loss for 1995 of NIS78.2 million ($26 million), compared with profits of NIS120 million in 1994. In the fourth quarter of 1995 the loss was NIS30 million, compared with NIS9.6 million a year earlier.

The loss was attributed to reorganization programs aimed principally at the loss-making subsidiary Fertilizers and Chemicals, and Tami, ICL's R&D company. In 1995, the former made a loss of NIS234 million. Excluding the one-time charge of NIS194 million, profits would have been NIS116 in 1995, according to the company.

1995 group sales were NIS4.3 billion, up 17%. Operating profits rose 19% to NIS348.3 million. This was driven by increases in sales volumes of the firm's main products and an improvement in international prices.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze