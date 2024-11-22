Israel Chemical Stepping Up Buying

Israel Chemical Ltd has said it is stepping up activity in the pharmaceutical sector with acquisitions. Following share purchases made in the nine months to end September, it now owns 20% of US-based Supergen. In addition, ICL has purchased rights to an early diagnostic technology and its development.
ICL also announced a 54% rise in third-quarter 1994 net profits to $15.6 million. Revenues for the period increased 19.3% to $322 million. Earnings per share were $0.013 compared with $0.008 in the like, year-earlier quarter. Net profits for the nine months were up 12.3% to $34.3 million on revenues of $903.4 million, up from $787.8 million. Earnings per share were $0.028 compared with $0.025.
A total of $240 was invested in research and development costs during the January through September period, compared with $225 million in the like, 1993 term. This includes the cost of setting up ICL's new power station in Sdom, Israel.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze