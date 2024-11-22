Israel Considers Its Patent Laws

Proposals are being considered by Israel's Ministries of Justice and of Industry, Trade and Commerce to change the country's existing patent laws.
Currently, the Patent Registry (part of the Justice Ministry) gives 20-year patent protection on drugs and their production processes. The proposals under consideration would relax the current ban of working on patented substances before the expiry of the 20-year period, thus bringing Israel's patent law into line with other countries, and allow generics to come to the market earlier, both in Israel and overseas.
A year ago, Burroughs Wellcome claimed that Teva had infringed its patent on aciclovir. Teva's defense was that provided that it did not sell any material for commercial purposes, there was no patent infringement, and the Tel Aviv regional court ruled that Teva may continue its R&D program on the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze