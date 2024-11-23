Israel Health Care And Sick Funds At Crossroads

In Israel, attention is being focused, to an unprecedented degree, onthe functioning of the sick funds. This is due to political factors and changes, including:

- the mid-1996 change in government, with Yehoshua Matza appointed Minister of Health; - changes at the top in the Ministry of Health and the Maccabi fund; - nearing the end of the National Health Insurance Law "transition period;" - the funds' worsening financial situation, especially the three smaller ones; and - negotiations/preparations for the 1997 budget in government and the Knesset.

There is a perceived need to fine-tune the NHIL to correct distortions and fill in missing elements, but as the system's severe financial instability continues, this may not be enough. In the absence of leadership and initiative, it is only a matter of time before a major political initiative is required (as with the NHIL).