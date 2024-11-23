Israel/International Drug Price Comparison

An average "basket" of medicines is cheaper in Israel than in Europe or the USA, the Israeli manufacturers' association pharmaceutical section reports. Branch chairman Moshe Manor said the average UK basket is 19% higher than in Israel, and Belgium and Holland are 69% and 92% higher respectively.

Local per capita drug consumption was compared with 18 western European countries and the USA. In Israel, it averaged $94 a year, against $284 in the USA, $245 in France, $231 in Germany, $226 in Italy, $205 in Switzerland, $154 in Canada, $123 in the Netherlands and $112 in the UK. Only Ireland ($76) and Greece ($89) were lower. Mr Manor also said Israel's per capita use of self-medication was among the lowest in the world.