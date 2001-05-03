Israel's Compugen R&D spend rises

Israeli biotechnology company Compugen has posted sales of $2.2 millionin the first quarter of 2001, up from just under $860,000 in the like, year-earlier period, with a 10% reduction in net loss to $3.6 million. Losses per share were $0.14, down 77.8%.
Deal signed with Avalon
The firm's R&D spend increased to $3.5 million from L1.9 million, which Compugen said was principally due to an increase in scientific staff to support existing and new projects. During the quarter, the company launched Gencarta, an annotated genome, transcriptome and proteome database, and it also signed an agreement with Avalon Pharmaceuticals, which gives the latter access to the database. Compugen also noted that it has released an upgraded version of Z3, its automated analysis system for proteins as they appear on 2D gels.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze