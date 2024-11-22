Israel's Health Spending in 1992

In 1992, Israel's expenditure on health reached 7.7% of Gross Domestic product and 9% of government spending. National health care spending rose 2% per capita, following two years when the spending rise did not keep up with the rise in population resulting from the influx of immigrants from the former USSR.

Households financed 52% of national health spending in 1992, up from 47%-49% in 1987-91, due to a rise in membership fees paid to sick funds to 23% of total spending, up from 20% in 1991 and 18%-19% in the four previous years. However, the sick funds' deficit financing shrank. Households' payments for services from government and public institutions remained at 7% of the total, and payments for medicines and services from the business sector remained at 22%.

Government financing including the parallel tax was 46%-47% of the total in 1989-92, down from 50% in 1987-88 and 54% in 1985 and 1986, due to fewer parallel tax transfers to sick funds. Government financing other than by the tax changed little; direct financing of services from government hospitals and institutions and direct investment in buildings and equipment was 17%-19% of the total. Government support for non-profit health institutions accounted for 2%.