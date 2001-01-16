Israel's Supreme Court views parallel imports

This month, the Israeli Supreme Court began its debate on the legalissues surrounding parallel imports of drugs. This concerns the case brought last summer by Pharma-Israel, the Israeli association of research-based companies, against the new parallel import regulations introduced by the Ministry of Health (Marketletter August 7, 2000).
At its first hearing, the focus of the debate has been the implications the regulations have on current Israeli patent laws. The Marketletter's local correspondent says the Court is not expected to concern itself with the technical issues of whether the MoH is able to handle the extra bureaucracy and its ability to guarantee that uncertified and low-quality products will not reach the market; there is reportedly divided opinion amongst senior MoH staff on the Ministry's ability in this regard.
The new regulations took effect September 1, 2000, ending the importers' exclusivity under which only one firm could import a drug from a single country of origin and allowing imports of identical drugs from various sources. The rules were signed into law speedily by the Ministers of Health and Justice (Marketletter July 17, 2000), after the High Court required them to explain their reasons for not doing so; they had been included as amendments to the Pharmacists' Law approved by the Knesset (parliament) in February 1999.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze