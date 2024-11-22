ISRAEL'S YISSUM R&D CO CLAIMS ACHIEVEMENTS

Yissum is Israel's leading university R&D company, the Marketletter's local correspondent notes, and it offers more than 150 applied research projects from all fields of science and technology. About 25% of all its research is applied research, he adds, of which about half is sponsored by industry through research and licensing agreements.

The last few years have seen exceptional achievements, with licensing revenues increasing three-fold, from $1.5 million in 1983 to $6 million in 1989. During this time, Yissum became the largest patenter in Israel. Since 1983, more than 230 research and licensing agreements have been signed by Yissum, with companies and investors worldwide, for an aggregate sum of over $35 million.

The activities of the company have increased considerably, including the formation of new licensing ventures and spin-off companies. Some of the present business ventures with Yissum in the area of health care and biotechnology are: