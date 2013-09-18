Sunday 24 November 2024

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva is an Israeli international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Petah Tikva, just outside Tel Aviv in Israel. It specializes in generic and proprietary pharmaceutivals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Established in 1901, it now ranks among the top 10 pharma companies in the world. In July 2014, Teva was one of five generics manufacturers to be fined $583 million by the European Union over agreements that delated the release of cheaper version of perindopril, used to treat hypertension.

Latest Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News

Teva presents new data on SC olanzapine
2 November 2024
FDA approves new presentation of biosimilar drug Selarsdi
22 October 2024
Teva to pay $450 million in False Claims Act settlement
11 October 2024
Teva Prolia biosimilar accepted for review by FDA and EMA
8 October 2024
