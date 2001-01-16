Israeli fund to boost generic substitution

Israel's second-largest and fastest-growing sick fund, Maccabi, hasannounced that it is encouraging generic substitution of a wide range of branded medicines. It joins Israel's leading fund, Clalit, which provides most medicines through its nationwide network of clinic-based pharmacies and which has had a long-standing substitution policy.
Maccabi has a much smaller network of its own pharmacies, although there is one in nearly every major urban center, and it works with most retail pharmacies. Maccabi members who have expensive medications or chronic-use drug treatments are often required to obtain their medications from the fund's own pharmacies.
