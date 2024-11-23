Israeli GSF Accused Of Parallel Importing

The Israeli importer of an immunoglobulin product used in patients undergoing liver transplants has accused the General Sick Fund of parallel importing the product, Heptatest, which is manufactured by Biotest.

The importer claims that the GSF's product has not been tested by the Ministry of Health, and it carries a physician package insert which has not been approved by the Ministry and which does not give the name of the manufacturer and importer, as required under the law.

The importer is suing the Fund in court, which it has asked to instruct the Fund to stop importing the product and destroy stock in hand.