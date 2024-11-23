Israeli GSF To Charge Formulary Request Fees

Israel's General Sick Fund has told pharmaceutical suppliers that it will now charge NIS10,000 ($3,190) for a request to include a new drug on its formulary. The Fund receives 20-25 such requests a year, and approves about 15.

A GSF spokesman said the fee will cover some expenses related to handling applications, eg literature and database searches, obtaining professional opinions and specialist committee meetings. Also, the GSF has agreed to industry's long-standing request to make direct applications. Previously, the initiative for most applications had to come from a GSF doctor, usually working in a GSF hospital. The fee would not cover generic versions of listed products, or product extensions.

Importers Refuse To Pay Most new products are launched by local units of multinational firms. Their organization, the Pharmaceutical Importers' Section of the Chamber of Commerce, has written to the GSF expressing "amazement" at the fee arrangement, asking it to reconsider its decision and saying its members will not pay the fee.