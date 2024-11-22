Israeli NHIL Cash Flow Deficit

Israel's Health Minister, Ephraim Sneh, has asked the Treasury for interim financing of NIS782 million ($264.8 million) until the collection of revenues is sorted out. This is not a problem arising from the National health Insurance Law itself, he stressed, but from collection problems at the National Health Insurance Institute, which have manifested themselves as a cash flow deficit which will be corrected by year-end.
However, after only a few months of the NHIL's existence, some commentators, including those in the government, note that the system is in deficit by about NIS1.3 million ($440.3 million). And another minister warned recently that national expenditure on health care will jump within two years from under 8% of Gross Domestic Product to 10%.
Part of the problem reflects the long-term trend of reduced government financing of the system. Israel now has the highest private funding, at 28%, by commercial bodies and from out-of-pocket expenses of all Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, except the USA. The system is also still reeling from the effects of generous pay rises in the public sector, particularly to doctors in the hospital sector and in spite of the huge oversupply of doctors. This is the main reason for the rise of 70% since 1992 in per capita expenditure of the sick funds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze