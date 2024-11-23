Israeli OTC Makers Seek Easier Ad Rules

Telem, the Israeli over-the-counter drug industry organization, is lobbying for an easing of the rules which require companies to obtain prior Ministry of Health approval before advertising OTCs in the media. The MoH is studying the issue, but is said to be reluctant to drop its supervision altogether for fear of damage caused by irresponsible advertising.
Telem chairman Zeev Bieber, who heads the OTC division at Agis, proposes a system of industry self-regulation based on an audit committee including an MoH representative. If this did not work, the MoH would be entitled to "turn the clock back," he says, adding that Telem does not want to remove the MoH's supervis-ory role completely, but simply seeks greater freedom of action for its members on a day-to-day basis.
The industry complains that under the current system, approval of advertising copy takes weeks, and the MoH gets too clos-ely involved in proposed adverts, he says.
