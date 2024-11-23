Saturday 23 November 2024

Israeli Sick Fund Members Warned

15 September 1996

Israel's largest hospital, the government-owned Sheba Medical Center, says it may have to curtail the provision of regular non-emergency services to members of most if not all of the sick funds for the rest of the financial year.

The root of the crisis is the "capping" fixed by the Treasury and the Ministry of Health as part of the General Sick Fund's recovery program, which applies a budget ceiling to hospital revenues derived from services to fund members, calculated on historical utilization by each fund. This is proving detrimental to the public hospitals, as the funds continue to refer patients, even after they have exceeded their budget ceilings, but the hospitals cannot charge the funds. The combined budget ceiling of the four funds to the Sheba alone is around NIS550 million ($174.8 million). Other major hospitals, such as the Jerusalem-based Hadassah group, face the same problem, and have requested a solution from the MoH and the Treasury.

According to the MoH's director general, Meir Oren, the policy of capping, whose objective is the containment of hospital expenditures, is superficial. The ceiling level is no longer realistic as regards the medical needs of the population, and the MoH and the Treasury are looking at new ways of reimbursement between the funds and the hospitals. He doubted whether most of the funds have done enough to reduce the hospital services received by their members, or to remain within the budgetary framework allocated to them.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze