Ist Qtr As Expected At Ligand

Sales in the first quarter of 1997 grew 11.4% to $9.8 million at LigandPharmaceuticals. The rise was attributed to increased revenues from Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics (see below). The net loss for the quarter was $10.1 milion, up from $7.1 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, the loss was 32 cents, compared with 25 cents in the first three months of 1996.
R&D expenses rose 34.9% to $16.6 million due to planned expansion of clinical and preclinical development programs. Ligand has commenced its expansion into metabolic disease, and has started Phase II human clinical trials with oral Targretin (LGD1069) in type II diabetes. Also, interim data presented in March at the annual meeting of the American Association of Dermatologists showed that topical Targretin achieved a 43% response rate in patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (Marketletter March 31).
Net Loss Rises At ALRT The first-quarter net loss at ALRT, which was formed by Ligand and partner Allergan, was $9.2 million, or $2.83 per share, compared with $5.3 million, or $1.62 per share a year earlier. R&D expenses grew 61% to $9.5 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze