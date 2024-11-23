Ist QTR PROFITS AT DSM

DSM, the Dutch chemical and pharmaceutical group, has posted net profits in the first quarter of 1994 of 83 million guilders ($45 million), compared with 6 million in the like, year-earlier period. The company said that the increase was achieved through a 9% increase in sales volumes and through lower fixed costs.

Sales in the quarter were 2.2 billion guilders, up 5% on the previous year's first quarter. The operating result was 112 million guilders, compared with 19 million guilders a year earlier. Earnings per share amounted to 2.31 guilders, compared with 0.17 guilders. DSM is confident that the second quarter will be similar to the first, but is not commenting on the full year.