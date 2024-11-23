Ist Qtr Tough For Roberts But Hopeful For Full Year

For the three months ended March 31, 1996, Roberts Pharmaceuticals reported a net loss of $4.2 million or 22 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $1.2 million, or 6 cents. Revenues were $17.2 million, up 6.2%.

The company said that it is still in its transition period and does not believe that these results are indicative of the results for the remainder of the year.

Marketing and administrative expenses grew 43% in the quarter to $12.9 million. Marketing expenses advanced 2.9% as a result of promotional activities for new products and the expansion of the sales force in the USA, the UK and Canada. R&D was down $0.9 million to $1.1 million due to substantial completion of development work on Agrelin (anagrelide) and ProAmatine (midodrine: Marketletter June 10).