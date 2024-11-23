Ist Qtr Tough For Roberts But Hopeful For Full Year

For the three months ended March 31, 1996, Roberts Pharmaceuticals reported a net loss of $4.2 million or 22 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $1.2 million, or 6 cents. Revenues were $17.2 million, up 6.2%.
The company said that it is still in its transition period and does not believe that these results are indicative of the results for the remainder of the year.
Marketing and administrative expenses grew 43% in the quarter to $12.9 million. Marketing expenses advanced 2.9% as a result of promotional activities for new products and the expansion of the sales force in the USA, the UK and Canada. R&D was down $0.9 million to $1.1 million due to substantial completion of development work on Agrelin (anagrelide) and ProAmatine (midodrine: Marketletter June 10).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze